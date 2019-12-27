President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on Dec. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Office of the President/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexico's economy is ending 2019 on the verge of a recession, with stagnation, uncertainty on both the domestic and international fronts, and scarce public and private investment, economists told EFE, adding that a rebound could come next year.

"The deceleration in (the economy of) the country is fundamentally due to a drop in investment, both public, due to the limited fiscal room available, and, especially, private. This drop in investment is due to the uncertainty surrounding the direction that public policy could take," BBVA chief economist Carlos Serrano said.