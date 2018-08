Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.6 percent in the second quarter, compared to the same period in 2017, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) said on Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/File

Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.6 percent in the second quarter, compared to the same period in 2017, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) said Friday.

The GDP expansion between April and June was driven by the service sector, with a 3.3 percent increase.