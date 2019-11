The president of Spain's Banco Santander, Ana Botin, speaks on November 25, 2019, at a press conference in Mexico City backing the economic policy of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose government announced that the economy is stagnating. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) showed zero growth in the third quarter of this year compared to the previous quarter, according to seasonally adjusted figures released on Monday by the National Statistics and Geography Institute (Inegi).

The definitive GDP result is 0.1 percent below the preliminary figures released on Oct. 30, when the economy was said to have grown at a mediocre 0.1 percent.