The federal government said Wednesday that it was pumping $5 billion in capital into Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), bolstering the balance sheet and providing the state-owned oil company with financial stability.

"The government of Mexico will contribute equity in the national currency equivalent to $5 billion to Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex)," the Finance and Public Credit Secretariat said in a statement.