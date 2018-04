A woman uses a phone booth in Mexico City on May 16, 2016. Mexico's Supreme Court has ruled that Telmex, a fixed-line unit of Carlos Slim-controlled telecommunications giant America Movil, can charge its competitors for the use of its network starting in 2019, judicial officials said on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez/File

Mexico's Supreme Court has ruled that Telmex, a fixed-line unit of Carlos Slim-controlled telecommunications giant America Movil, can charge its competitors for the use of its network starting in 2019, judicial officials said Thursday.

The high court found that the 2014 telecommunications law's Article 131 - which stated that dominant operators like Telmex and other Slim companies could not charge rivals for completing calls on their networks - was unconstitutional.