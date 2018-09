Mexico's Economy Secretary-designate Graciela Marquez (2-L) greets the president of the Concamin business federation, Francisco Cervantes (2-R), during the annual Concamin meeting in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexico's Economy Secretary-designate Graciela Marquez (C) speaks during the annual Concamin business federation meeting in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

The private sector will be crucial to enable Mexico to break years of "mediocre growth," Economy Secretary-designate Graciela Marquez said Friday.

"We seek to turn the Economy Secretariat into a driving force for industry, for it to be your voice within government," she said in a speech to the annual Concamin business federation meeting.