Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hands a photograph to a supporter prior to a meeting with China's ambassador to Mexico, Qiu Xiaoqi (out of frame), in Mexico City, Mexico, 02 August 2018. Mexico's next administration will seek more balanced trade with China, incoming Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Aug. 2. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (right) arrives for a meeting with China's ambassador to Mexico, Qiu Xiaoqi, in Mexico City, Mexico, 02 August 2018. Mexico's next administration will seek more balanced trade with China, incoming Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Aug. 2. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrives for a meeting with China's ambassador to Mexico, Qiu Xiaoqi (out of frame), in Mexico City, Mexico, 02 August 2018. Mexico's next administration will seek more balanced trade with China, incoming Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Aug. 2. EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's incoming administration said Thursday it would seek more balanced trade with China and that a Mexican delegation would travel later this year to the Asian country to explore its domestic market.

Lopez Obrador, who will take office on Dec. 1, discussed bilateral trade relations with China's ambassador to Mexico, Qiu Xiaoqi, during a meeting on Thursday morning.