A 13 January 2019 photo of a refinery run by Mexican state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos in Mexico City. Pemex, one of the world's most indebted oil companies, on 28 July 2021 reported a net loss of $1.2 billion (23 billion pesos) in the first half of 2021, down 96.2 percent from the same period of 2020. EFE/Mario Guzman/File

State-owned Petroleos Mexicanos, one of the world's most indebted oil companies, on Wednesday reported a net loss of $1.2 billion (23 billion pesos) in the first half of 2021, down 96.2 percent from the same period of last year.

In presenting the company's latest earnings report, Pemex Chief Executive Officer Octavio Oropeza said he had more "good news" to announce and also highlighted an increase in oil production.