The Mexican government provided this photo of President Enrique Peña Nieto (3rd from right) at a public event in the capital on Monday, Nov. 5, with the team that represented Mexico in talks with the US and Canada on revising the NAFTA trade pact. EFE-EPA/Presidencia de Mexico/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Mexican government provided this photo of President Enrique Peña Nieto speaking in the capital on Monday, Nov. 5, at a public with the team that represented Mexico in talks with the US and Canada on revising the NAFTA trade pact. EFE-EPA/Presidencia de Mexico/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto expressed gratitude here Monday to the man who will succeed him on Dec. 1, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, for supporting the outgoing government in negotiations with the United States and Canada on updating the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.

"It allowed us to show the United States a single front, with a single face of two different administrations, but in a very allied, coordinated common front," Peña Nieto said during a public event with Mexico's NAFTA negotiating team.