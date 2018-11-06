Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto expressed gratitude here Monday to the man who will succeed him on Dec. 1, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, for supporting the outgoing government in negotiations with the United States and Canada on updating the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.
"It allowed us to show the United States a single front, with a single face of two different administrations, but in a very allied, coordinated common front," Peña Nieto said during a public event with Mexico's NAFTA negotiating team.