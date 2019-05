A July 7, 2018, photo of a Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) natural gas processing complex in the southeastern Mexican state of Tabasco. EPA-EFE/Jaime Avalos/File

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plans for getting heavily indebted state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) back on track and achieving energy self-sufficiency through construction of a new $8 billion refinery have sparked criticism from some analysts.