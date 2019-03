Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on March 7, 2019, in Mexico City that the country is open to international scrutiny and denied any plans to hinder the work of credit rating agencies. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexico's president said here Thursday that the country is open to international scrutiny and denied any plans to hinder the work of credit rating agencies.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made his remarks three days after Standard & Poor's lowered its outlook for struggling, debt-ridden state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to negative from stable.