The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Feb. 1, 2019 at his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Friday the start of a program to revive Mexico's rural economy and protect the environment with an initial investment of 240 billion pesos ($12.55 billion) in 2019.

The plan, he said, "means rescuing the countryside, it means creating jobs, many jobs - more than 200,000 jobs in the countryside this year - and it means reforestation," he said.