A handout picture provided by the Mexican Presidency, shows the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, while speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, on 30 April 2019. EPA-EFE/Salul Lopez /Presidency/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that Mexico had kept its promise to approve labor reforms and urged the US Congress to ratify the newly renegotiated USMCA trade accord designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) among the US, Mexico and Canada.

"We said we were going to approve the reforms and we did, now it's time for the US government and US legislators to approve the free trade agreement," Lopez Obrador said during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City