The historic city of Puebla, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its gastronomic and cultural riches, has taken its tourist attractions to a new level with the Cartesiano, a luxury hotel incorporating two 18th century mansions.
Located in Puebla's historic downtown area and with a view from the hotel terrace of the cathedral and other emblematic buildings, the Hotel Cartesiano "constitutes a large-scale project that was originally designed to be a little hotel" in one of the city's centuries-old mansions.