Photo taken on July 6, 2018, of the luxurious new Hotel Cartesiano that incorporates two 18th century mansions in the historic city of Puebla, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its gastronomic and cultural riches. EFE-EPA/Ana Lopez

Edgar Hidalgo, founding partner and legal representative of Puebla's luxurious new Hotel Cartesiano, is seen on July 6, 2018, in its installations that incorporate two 18th century mansions. EFE-EPA/Ana Lopez

Photo taken on July 6, 2018, of the luxurious new Hotel Cartesiano that incorporates two 18th century mansions in the historic city of Puebla, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its gastronomic and cultural riches. EFE-EPA/Ana Lopez

The historic city of Puebla, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its gastronomic and cultural riches, has taken its tourist attractions to a new level with the Cartesiano, a luxury hotel incorporating two 18th century mansions.

Located in Puebla's historic downtown area and with a view from the hotel terrace of the cathedral and other emblematic buildings, the Hotel Cartesiano "constitutes a large-scale project that was originally designed to be a little hotel" in one of the city's centuries-old mansions.