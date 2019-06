A Mexican senator for the conservative National Action Party (PAN) holds up a sign reading, "Welcome 4T (Fourth Transformation, leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's movement) to Neoliberalism" during an extraordinary Senate session in which Mexico ratified the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a new free-trade deal meant to supersede the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). EPA-EFE/Madla Hartz

Mexican Sen. Cecilia Marquez holds up a sign complaining about the high cost of border-protection measures during an extraordinary session on June 19, 2019, in which the Senate ratified the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. EPA-EFE/Madla Hartz

Mexico's Senate on June 19, 2019, ratified the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a free-trade deal that is meant to supersede the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). EPA-EFE/Madla Hartz

Mexico's Senate on Wednesday ratified a trilateral trade deal meant to supersede the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which came into force in 1994.

The senators gave their approval to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) by a vote of 114-4 with three abstentions on the second day of an extraordinary session, making the Aztec nation the first of the three partners to ratify the deal.