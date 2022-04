Tortillas are stacked up in piles at a tortilla bakery in Mexico City on 27 April 2022. EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexico's highest inflation rate in 21 years is exacting a particularly steep toll on tortillerias (tortilla bakeries) and their customers, who are facing a spike in corn prices triggered in part by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Case in point is La Morena, which is based in northern Mexico City's Pensil Sur neighborhood and is a traditional seller of that thin flat bread made from unleavened cornmeal.