General view of a beach in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun, Mexico on Oct. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Alonso Cupul

Mexico's tourism industry posted a surplus of $8.27 billion in the first nine months of 2017, up 15.4 percent from the same period last year, the Tourism Secretariat said Thursday.

"The favorable trend in hard-currency receipts from international visitors has generated a significant surplus in the country's tourism balance," the secretariat said in a statement.