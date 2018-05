Mexico's economy secretary, Ildefonso Guajardo (left), and administration spokesman Eduardo Sanchez speak at a press conference in Mexico City on Tuesday, May 1. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexico's economy secretary said here Tuesday that much remains to be done before negotiations with the United States and Canada on updating the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement can be deemed a success.

Among the "very important" matters that remain to be settled are dispute-resolution mechanisms, rules of origin in the automotive sector and rules for agricultural trade, Ildefonso Guajardo told a press conference in Mexico City.