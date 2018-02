Mexican Finance Secretary Jose Antonio Gonzalez holds a press conference in the capital on Monday, Feb. 12. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Talks with the United States and Canada on revising the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement are on solid footing after an initial period of uncertainty, Mexico's finance secretary said here Monday.

The process is "on track, there is method and dialogue," Jose Antonio Gonzalez told a press conference.