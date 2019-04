Mexican Economy Secretary Graciela Marquez said this Tuesday that she has asked for a meeting with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to discuss the conflict over Mexican tomato exports. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez/File

Exports to the US of Mexican tomatoes like these, seen for sale at a Mexico City market on March 28, 2019, are a source of controversy between Mexico and the United States, for which Mexican Economy Secretary Graciela Marquez said this Tuesday that she has asked for a meeting with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to discuss the conflict. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican Economy Secretary Graciela Marquez said this Tuesday that she has asked for a meeting with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to discuss the conflict over Mexican tomato exports.

"We have asked for a bilateral meeting with Secretary Wilbur Ross to deal with the tomato dispute," Marquez, who this weekend will coincide with the US secretary at a meeting of business owners and executives in the southeastern Mexican city of Merida, told a press conference.