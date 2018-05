Photograph provided by the Bolivian Chancellorship showing (from left) Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray, Bolivian President Evo Morales and Bolivian Chancellor Fernando Hunacuni in La Paz, Bolivia, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chancellorship of Bolivia

Photograph provided by the Bolivian Chancellorship showing (from left) Bolivian Chancellor Fernando Hunacuni and Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray in La Paz, Bolivia, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Mexico will allow direct imports of quinoa from Bolivia, the Aztec nation's foreign secretary said here Friday after meeting with Bolivian President Evo Morales.

Mexicans will be able to "increasingly appreciate this Bolivian product," Luis Videgaray said during a joint press conference with Morales, referring to the fact that until now, Mexico has obtained the Andean nation's quinoa through intermediaries.