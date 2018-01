Mexican Energy Secretary Pedro Joaquin Coldwell (L) speaks at an event to announce the call for tenders for 37 onshore blocks on offer in a licensing round in July, in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Mexico will look to further consolidate its energy overhaul when it puts 37 onshore blocks on offer in a licensing round in July, the Energy Secretariat said Wednesday.

The blocks cover a total surface area of 9,513 sq. kilometers (3,673 sq. miles), Energy Secretary Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said at an event in Mexico City to announce the call for tenders.