View of the Mayan archaeological site of Chichen Itza, which will be on the route of a railroad that runs 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) around the most important archaeological centers of Mexico's Mayan culture and that will cost some $6.259 billion (120 billion pesos). EFE-EPA/Francisco Martin/File

A railroad that runs 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) around the most important archaeological centers of Mexico's Mayan culture and that will cost at the very least $6.259 billion (120 billion pesos) is a project of the incoming government that could crown years of attempts to get the most out of these magnificent tourist attractions.

This project of Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador proposes that within a period of four years a "modern" train will connect the principal points of the Mayan region, which includes the Mexican states of Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.