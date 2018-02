The then Mexican Minister of Finance Ernesto Cordero Arroyo listens to speeches during the 50th Anniversary Meeting of the OECD Council at Ministerial Level at the OECD headquarters, in Paris, France, May 25, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) talks to Mexican Senate president Ernesto Cordero Arroyo (R) upon his arrival to the Mexican Senate as part of his official visit to Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Guzmán

The president of Mexico's Senate on Monday urged Canada not to "fall into the trap" of excluding his country from the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) among the member countries.

Ernesto Cordero made his remarks amid concerns about the possibility of Canada reaching a bilateral agreement with the US.