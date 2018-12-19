efe-epaMexico City

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard announced Tuesday a collaborative effort with the United States to funnel billions of dollars of investment into southern Mexico and Central America to improve economic development and discourage migration.

"The United States and Mexico today commit to strengthen and expand our bilateral cooperation to foster development and increase investment in southern Mexico and in Central America to create a zone of prosperity," he said, reading from a joint statement issued by both governments.