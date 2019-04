President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that his administration did not want to do anything that would endanger the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is awaiting ratification in the US Congress.

"We don't want to provide any reason for reopening the negotiations on the treaty. We don't consider it beneficial for the country," Lopez Obrador, popularly known as AMLO, said during his daily press conference at the National Palace.