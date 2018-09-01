The production of mezcal has undergone an exponential growth in the last few years, largely as a result of efforts by producers from the Mexican state of Oaxaca to position the beverage on the market, who now fear that the expansion of the protected designation of origin for mezcal will destroy what they have worked for.

The expansion of the protected designation of origin (DOM) to three additional states - Morelos, Aguascalientes and the State of Mexico - has outraged mezcal producers from Oaxaca who claim that these regions do not have a strong tradition in the distillation of agave.