(L-R) Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW) Arts Director Sergio Salerni; Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez; MIAFW director Julio Iranzo and MIAFW's honorary president, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, speak at a hotel in Miami, Florida on May 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/Andy Ale

Miami Fashion Week kicked off on Wednesday here with ever more top-rank designers from all over the world, including Roberto Cavalli's Italian firm, and - under the leadership of its honorary president, actor Antonio Banderas - is focusing on sustainable fashion.

Through Sunday, Miami will provide a forum for the beach and leisure collections of designers such as Spain's Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and Custo Barcelona, Venezuela's Angel Sanchez and Oscar Carvallo, Mexico's Benito Santos and Pamela de Haro and Cuban-American Rene Ruiz.