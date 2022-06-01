Photo showing one of the shoe designs of Spanish fashion designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada at the presentation of Miami Fashion Week on May 31, 2022, in Miami, Florida. EFE/ Eva Marie Uzcategui

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks at the presentation of Miami Fashion Week on May 31, 2022, in Miami, Florida. EFE/ Eva Marie Uzcategui

Venezuelan fashion designer Angel Sanchez and Spain's Agatha Ruiz de la Prada at the press conference presenting Miami Fashion Week on May 31, 2022, in Miami, Florida. EFE/ Eva Marie Uzcategui

Miami Fashion Week (MFW), the South Florida metropolis's longest-running fashion show, launched its 22nd edition on Tuesday, the first in two years and the most innovative yet, marking its entry into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse.

"It's something very innovative," Spain's Secundino Velasco, the MFW president, told EFE after the presentation of this year's program, which also includes - of course - in-person fashion parades starting with Italy's Missoni brand, which will take place on Wednesday at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.