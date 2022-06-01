Miami Fashion Week (MFW), the South Florida metropolis's longest-running fashion show, launched its 22nd edition on Tuesday, the first in two years and the most innovative yet, marking its entry into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse.
"It's something very innovative," Spain's Secundino Velasco, the MFW president, told EFE after the presentation of this year's program, which also includes - of course - in-person fashion parades starting with Italy's Missoni brand, which will take place on Wednesday at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.