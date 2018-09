US designer Michael Kors walks the runway after presenting his creations at the New York Fall Fashion Week, in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 17, 2016 (reissued Sept. 25, 2018). EPA/JOHN TAGGART

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. has reached a deal to buy Italian fashion house Gianni Versace SpA, as the United States conglomerate expands its global fashion luxury group, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Michael Kors said it will acquire Versace in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of EUR1.83 billion ($2.12 billion).