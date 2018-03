A handout image provided by Hynix Semiconductor Inc showing two-gigabit mobile dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips developed by Hynix Semiconductor Inc, Dec 3, 2008. EFE- EPA (FILE) /HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR/HO EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Shares in Micro Focus International PLC dived 51 percent after the software company said Monday that Chief Executive Chris Hsu has resigned and warned that revenue for the fiscal year 2018 would fall more than previously anticipated, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires.

The British software group said that since it issued interim results on Jan. 8, revenue has declined more than it anticipated.