File photo dated July 13, 2012, showing Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. Allen died in Seattle on Oct. 15, 2018, of non-Hodgkins lymphoma at age 65. EFE-EPA/Andrew Gombert

Paul Allen, who 43 years ago along with Bill Gates founded Microsoft, the company that revolutionized the software world and personal computers forever, died Monday, his family announced. He was 65.

In a statement, Allen's relatives said that the businessman died Monday afternoon in Seattle, where Microsoft has its headquarters, from non-Hodgkins lymphoma.