Gamers compete in the pre-alpha Command and Conquer Rivals game at the Electronic Arts press conference at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A game designer is silhouetted against a scene from Command & Conquer Rivals at the Electronic Arts press conference at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

US tech giant Microsoft on Sunday impressed fans of its video game console Xbox at the 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles by unveiling such eagerly awaited news and developments as "Halo Infinite", "Forza Horizon 4", and "Gears of War 5" at its official conference.

E3, the world's most important event in the video game industry, will be held from Jun. 12 to 14 in Los Angeles, but some major game producers like Microsoft or Sony have a chance to give the public a little glimpse into their new products ahead of the official beginning of the event.