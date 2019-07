File image of the Microsoft Windows logo at a computer show in Taipei, Taiwan, May 31, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Microsoft said strength in its cloud-computing business drove record revenue in the latest quarter, extending the strong performance under Chief Executive Satya Nadella that has made it the world's most valuable public company, according to a report from Dow Jones supplied to EFE on Tursday.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $33.72 billion from the year-earlier period, the company said Thursday, beating Wall Street estimates. Profit also topped expectations.