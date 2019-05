A close-up view of a current circulation 50 Australian dollar note printed with the word 'responsibility' spelt incorrectly in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/DYLAN COKER

Millions of Australian $50 banknotes that have been in circulation for six months have a spelling mistake, the Reserve Bank of Australia confirmed on Thursday.

An error appears in a text of microscopic size that quotes part of a speech by Edith Cowan, the first woman to win a seat in the Australian Parliament in 1921 and to whom Australia has dedicated this note since 1995.