Beekeepers point to the millions of dead bees this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in the apiaries of the La Candelaria commons, in the heart of the Maya area of Quintana Roo, who said the possible cause could be the spraying of a nearby crop of habanero chili peppers. EFE-EPA/Alonso Cupul

The death of millions of bees in the apiaries of the La Candelaria commons, in the heart of the Maya area of Quintana Roo, inflicted disaster and desolation on the beekeepers of the region, who thought the possible cause could be the spraying of a nearby crop of habanero chili peppers.

Up to now some 365 beehives have been counted in 18 apiaries within a radius of 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the field of habanero peppers, which could be why the beekeepers are losing their main source of income.