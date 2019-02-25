Barrick Gold Corp. offered $17.85 billion (15.72 bn euros) for Newmont Mining Corp., proposing an unsolicited, all-share deal that would combine the world's biggest gold miners and create an industry giant that Barrick, based in Toronto, said will be better able to squeeze out costs, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report supplied to Efe on Monday.
Gary Goldberg, Newmont's chief executive, told The Wall Street Journal that his company would focus on completing its own big deal, a $10 billion proposed acquisition of Canadian miner Goldcorp Inc. Barrick didn't offer a premium to Newmont's share price.