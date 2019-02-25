File image of Newmont Mining and joint venture partner Barrick Gold's Kalgoorlie Superpit gold mining operations in western Australia, Aug 5, 2015. The Superpit is one of the world's largest open pit gold mines. On Feb 25, 2019 Barrick Gold Corp. offered $17.85 billion for Newmont Mining Corp., proposing an unsolicited, all-share deal that would combine the world's biggest gold miners and create an industry giant. EFE-EPA (FILE) /KIM CHRISTIAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A file picture dated May 12, 2006 shows John Keyworth Curator of the Bank of England museum holding a very rare strip of gold dating from 400 AD in front of a stack of gold ingots at the 'pounds,pence and money boxes' exhibition at the Bank of England in London, Britain. EFE-EPA (FILE)/HUGO PHILPOTT

Barrick Gold Corp. offered $17.85 billion (15.72 bn euros) for Newmont Mining Corp., proposing an unsolicited, all-share deal that would combine the world's biggest gold miners and create an industry giant that Barrick, based in Toronto, said will be better able to squeeze out costs, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report supplied to Efe on Monday.

Gary Goldberg, Newmont's chief executive, told The Wall Street Journal that his company would focus on completing its own big deal, a $10 billion proposed acquisition of Canadian miner Goldcorp Inc. Barrick didn't offer a premium to Newmont's share price.