Photo taken Oct. 26, 2018, showing Colombian Trade, Industry and Tourism Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo during an interview with EFE in Bogota. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombia is the new "El Dorado" - or "city of gold" - for investors in Latin America due to its economic stability, political leadership and openness to foreign markets, Commerce, Industry and Tourism Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said.

Those conditions ensure that the country annually receives more than $14 billion in foreign investment and on Oct. 29-30 Bogota will attract some 300 international investors to participate in the Colombia Investment Summit 2018, Restrepo said in an interview with EFE.