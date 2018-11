The Mitsubishi Electric logo is seen at the company's booth for the CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) Japan 2017 exhibition at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Oct 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Mitsubishi Electric Wednesday said its subsidiary manufacturer,Tokan,faked data on rubber products and shipped them without quality inspection for at least a decade.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that Tokan was found to have shipped water- and oil-proofing products without necessary inspections.