Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun.27, 2011. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

Pedestrians watch a large-scale screen displaying a news program reporting on former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn attending a court hearing at Tokyo district court, Jan.8, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi on Friday alleged that former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn received 7.82 million euros ($8.9 million) in illegal payments from a Netherlands-based joint venture between April-November last year.

Mitsubishi made the allegation in a statement, which gave details of these operations, uncovered in an internal investigation.