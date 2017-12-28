The former president of the Mitsubishi Materials, who manipulated technical data for some products, decided to continue shipping the affected products to avoid paying the compensation and bankruptcy, said the parent company Thursday.

In February, Hiroaki Murata, former Mitsubishi Cable Industries President, was informed about the data falsification that began in the 1990s, but he allowed the shipments to continue for fear that the company might not be able to cope with orders replacement had the report taken place, and it could lead to compensation demands and bankruptcy, according to a report.