The corporate logo of Nissan Motor Co. is seen on the building's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Nov. 22 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn waits for French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) for a visit of the Renault factory in Maubeuge, northeastern France, Nov. 08 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said its board voted Monday to strip Carlos Ghosn of his titles as chairman and representative director of the auto maker, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

Mr. Ghosn remains a director at Mitsubishi. The company said its current chief executive, Osamu Masuko, would take on the additional title of chairman.