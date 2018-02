Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the Opening Bell in New York, USA, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears before the House Financial Services Committee hearing on "The Annual Report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council", on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that the financial markets are "functioning very well" after the Dow Jones Industrial Average earlier this week suffered its largest point-drop in history.

"We're monitoring the stock markets - they're functioning very well, and we continue to believe in the long-term impact of the stock markets," said Mnuchin in answering questions before the House Financial Services Committee.