Silvia Moran works in her avocado fields on 8 June 2022 near Huayana, a rural community in the southern Peruvian province of Andahuaylas. EFE/Paula Bayarte

A 7 June 2022 photo of a tambo in Pampapuquio, a locality in the southern Peruvian province of Andahuaylas, where farmers bring products directly from their fields for sale to users of the Kusikuy app in cities across that Andean nation. EFE/Paula Bayarte

The journey of Andean avocados to Peruvian cities with an app

Silvia Moran knows which of her hundreds of trees produce the largest avocados and can differentiate without hesitation among nearly identical varieties.

And now, thanks to a mobile app that connects farmers with their end consumers, those large, single-seeded berries she grows under a blazing sun in a high-Andean community are making their way to tables in Peruvian cities without hardly any intermediaries.