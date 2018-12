A file picture dated Jul. 13, 2011 shows the Moody's logo outside the offices of Moody's Corporation in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

The credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Thursday predicted a stable outlook for banks across Asia-Pacific over the next 12 months but warned that operating conditions could become increasingly demanding.

"The banks' creditworthiness will stay broadly stable in 2019 because of the still-healthy economic fundamentals and good credit buffers," said Moody's Vice President Eugene Tarzimanov in a statement.