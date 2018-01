(FILE) Pedestrians cross a road in the business district of Central in Hong Kong, China, May 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

The Asia-Pacific region will maintain a stable outlook for sovereign creditworthiness in the next 12 to 18 months thanks to a favorable growth environment and despite a high leverage index, the Moody's ratings agency said on Wednesday.

For 2018, Moody's has predicted a 6.5 percent growth for the Asia Pacific emerging markets, 5.9 percent for the frontier economies and 1.8 percent for the advanced economies.