Executives and volunteers from Delta Airlines and KaBOOM! on April 29, 2018, transformed an unused portion of the Angels Reach Academy in Hialeah, Florida, into a new playground for local kids. EFE-EPA/Chris Rank - Courtesy of Rank Studios // Editorial Use Only / No Sales

Executives and volunteers with Delta Airlines on Sunday transformed an unused portion of the Angels Reach Academy, located in the city of Hialeah in Greater Miami, into a park to benefit some 210 local children.

The volunteers, who worked together with the KaBOOM! organization, took six hours to build a state-of-the-art playground designed by kids living in the area, and after that they delivered a check for $10,000 as a donation to Angels Reach.