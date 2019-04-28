U.S. aviation regulators and congressional investigators are looking into complaints by roughly a dozen purported whistleblowers alleging safety problems with Boeing Co.'s beleaguered 737 MAX jets, according to government officials familiar with the matter, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe Sunday.
Neither the individuals nor the complaints have been made public and, according to these officials, only some of the allegations pertain to the design of a suspect flight-control feature or operation of specific sensors that are central to fatal crashes of a pair of 737 MAX aircraft.