A screen shows stock pricing information for the Boeing company at the end of the of the trading day at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, Mar 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Pieces of the wreckage of an Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft are piled at the crash site near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Mar 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

U.S. aviation regulators and congressional investigators are looking into complaints by roughly a dozen purported whistleblowers alleging safety problems with Boeing Co.'s beleaguered 737 MAX jets, according to government officials familiar with the matter, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe Sunday.

Neither the individuals nor the complaints have been made public and, according to these officials, only some of the allegations pertain to the design of a suspect flight-control feature or operation of specific sensors that are central to fatal crashes of a pair of 737 MAX aircraft.