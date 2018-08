Shares in Mulberry Group PLC tumbled in early trade Monday after it warned that it will take a 3 million pounds ($3.8 million) one-off hit following House of Fraser's collapse into administration, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The maker of leather handbags also said that if tough trading conditions on the UK high street continue into the second half of fiscal 2019, then profit for the full-year will be "materially reduced."