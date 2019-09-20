Veneta Andonova, an associate professor at Colombia's Universidad de los Andes' School of Management, is interviewed by EFE on Sept. 17, 2019, in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Carlos Duran Araujo

A group of Latin American companies that have expanded beyond their national borders and achieved regional or global scale - as well as growing influence due to their close links to political power - are now the undisputed drivers of investment and productivity in that region.

Between 2008 and 2016, "multilatinas" tracked by the Massachusetts-based Boston Consulting Group registered annual revenue growth of 5.2 percent as measured in United States dollars, or approximately three times the average for all large Latin American companies, according to a BCG report titled "Why Multilatinas Hold the Key to Latin America's Economic Future."